E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) 14-day ATR is 0.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on November 30, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.14% to $0.64. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6379 and sunk to $0.58 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$44.30.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2644, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.8755.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.56%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.25 million was better the volume of 0.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.0793.