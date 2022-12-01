Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) went up 1.55% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 1.55% at $95.77. During the day, the stock rose to $95.77 and sunk to $93.27 before settling in for the price of $94.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMR posted a 52-week range of $72.40-$100.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 5.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $590.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $587.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 85500 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.68, operating margin was +18.04 and Pretax Margin of +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Emerson Electric Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s CEO and President sold 4,603 shares at the rate of 95.86, making the entire transaction reach 441,244 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,591. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel sold 10,977 for 91.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,334. This particular insider is now the holder of 118,205 in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.3) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.68, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.56.

In the same vein, EMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.06.