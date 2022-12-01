EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) recent quarterly performance of 18.45% is not showing the real picture

As on November 30, 2022, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.45% to $141.93. During the day, the stock rose to $144.39 and sunk to $140.28 before settling in for the price of $141.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOG posted a 52-week range of $77.93-$150.88.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 864.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $587.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $121.42.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. EOG Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s EVP Exploration and Production sold 6,125 shares at the rate of 148.00, making the entire transaction reach 906,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,853. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp Sec sold 4,465 for 148.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 660,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,376 in total.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.63) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 864.80% and is forecasted to reach 15.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.15, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.99.

In the same vein, EOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.73, a figure that is expected to reach 3.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EOG Resources Inc., EOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.19 million was lower the volume of 4.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.01% While, its Average True Range was 4.83.