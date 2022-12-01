EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) latest performance of 7.16% is not what was on cards

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.16% to $368.58. During the day, the stock rose to $374.20 and sunk to $346.26 before settling in for the price of $343.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAM posted a 52-week range of $168.59-$719.56.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 26.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $344.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $335.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 58824 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.57, operating margin was +14.48 and Pretax Margin of +14.19.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 350.00, making the entire transaction reach 350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,762. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 for 440.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,877,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,572 in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.72) by $0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +12.82 while generating a return on equity of 21.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.67, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.52.

In the same vein, EPAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.87, a figure that is expected to reach 2.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

[EPAM Systems Inc., EPAM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.89% While, its Average True Range was 15.00.