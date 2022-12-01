Ford Motor Company (F) EPS growth this year is 25.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 30, 2022, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.09% to $13.90. During the day, the stock rose to $13.95 and sunk to $13.45 before settling in for the price of $13.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $10.61-$25.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 183000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.00, operating margin was +3.69 and Pretax Margin of +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Transform. & Quality Off sold 29,821 shares at the rate of 13.97, making the entire transaction reach 416,617 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 224,978. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for 12.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 321,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 511,605 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.28, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.10.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 32.83 million was lower the volume of 74.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.