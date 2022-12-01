Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.11: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) set off with pace as it heaved 6.71% to $3.02. During the day, the stock rose to $3.09 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$14.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8834 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -58.52, operating margin was -229.33 and Pretax Margin of -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.92%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.90.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.55 million was inferior to the volume of 23.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.