Investors must take note of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) performance last week, which was -1.87%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $21.39, down -1.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.59 and dropped to $20.89 before settling in for the closing price of $21.37. Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has traded in a range of $15.37-$51.08.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 24.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.60%. With a float of $64.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.10 million.

In an organization with 1400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.11, operating margin of -12.12, and the pretax margin is -6.63.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 162,184. In this transaction CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of this company sold 7,332 shares at a rate of $22.12, taking the stock ownership to the 112,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Director bought 528 for $18.92, making the entire transaction worth $9,990. This insider now owns 22,748 shares in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -6.40 while generating a return on equity of -3.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) raw stochastic average was set at 40.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.97. However, in the short run, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.40. Second resistance stands at $21.84. The third major resistance level sits at $22.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.44. The third support level lies at $20.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 66,476K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 528,660 K in contrast with the sum of -33,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 147,100 K and last quarter income was -30,440 K.