MICT Inc. (MICT) EPS is poised to hit -0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) set off with pace as it heaved 20.06% to $0.97. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $0.8401 before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MICT posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$1.35.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7499, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6816.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. MICT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.00%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

MICT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MICT Inc. (MICT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, MICT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Going through the that latest performance of [MICT Inc., MICT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.1589.