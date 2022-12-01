Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) volume hits 8.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) set off with pace as it heaved 2.36% to $67.61. During the day, the stock rose to $67.75 and sunk to $65.59 before settling in for the price of $66.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDLZ posted a 52-week range of $54.72-$69.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.37 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.42.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Confectioners industry. Mondelez International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty sold 30,500 shares at the rate of 65.86, making the entire transaction reach 2,008,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,024. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25, Company’s EVP and President AMEA sold 26,500 for 65.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,724,885. This particular insider is now the holder of 169,655 in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.08, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.96.

In the same vein, MDLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mondelez International Inc., MDLZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.26 million was inferior to the volume of 7.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.