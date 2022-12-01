NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) EPS is poised to hit 0.28 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 30, 2022, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.05% to $20.80. During the day, the stock rose to $20.86 and sunk to $19.94 before settling in for the price of $19.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXGN posted a 52-week range of $15.44-$21.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 3.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.67.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2655 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.72, operating margin was +1.86 and Pretax Margin of +0.87.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 78.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s EVP, Commercial Growth sold 9,783 shares at the rate of 20.50, making the entire transaction reach 200,552 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,469. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 32,372 for 20.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 647,485. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,984 in total.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.27 while generating a return on equity of 0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.03, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.84.

In the same vein, NXGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NextGen Healthcare Inc., NXGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.48 million was better the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.