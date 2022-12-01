No matter how cynical the overall market is Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) performance over the last week is recorded 10.91%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) set off with pace as it heaved 6.98% to $32.64. During the day, the stock rose to $32.95 and sunk to $29.15 before settling in for the price of $30.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVBG posted a 52-week range of $24.10-$122.78.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1893 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.41, operating margin was -19.58 and Pretax Margin of -29.14.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Everbridge Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 95.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 200 shares at the rate of 31.05, making the entire transaction reach 6,210 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,979. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director sold 4,748 for 32.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -25.73 while generating a return on equity of -26.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.91.

In the same vein, EVBG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Everbridge Inc., EVBG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.32 million was inferior to the volume of 0.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.13% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.