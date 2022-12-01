No matter how cynical the overall market is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) performance over the last week is recorded 5.12%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 6.11% at $39.80. During the day, the stock rose to $39.80 and sunk to $37.78 before settling in for the price of $37.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCX posted a 52-week range of $24.74-$51.63.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 611.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.43 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.07, operating margin was +34.95 and Pretax Margin of +34.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Copper Industry. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.52%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s Director bought 31,000 shares at the rate of 31.88, making the entire transaction reach 988,314 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,132. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 28.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,355. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,800 in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.23 while generating a return on equity of 35.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 611.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in the upcoming year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.08, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.17.

In the same vein, FCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.