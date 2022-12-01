No matter how cynical the overall market is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.96%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 5.55% to $47.95. During the day, the stock rose to $47.985 and sunk to $45.415 before settling in for the price of $45.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLIC posted a 52-week range of $35.95-$73.45.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 42,700 shares at the rate of 45.97, making the entire transaction reach 1,962,872 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,151. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 25, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 800 for 47.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,081. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,851 in total.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.98) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.80, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.20.

In the same vein, KLIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

[Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., KLIC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.