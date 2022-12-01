No matter how cynical the overall market is, TPG Inc. (TPG) performance over the last week is recorded -6.89%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $33.57, down -1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.975 and dropped to $32.7654 before settling in for the closing price of $33.73. Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has traded in a range of $23.09-$44.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 118.40%. With a float of $53.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1013 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.69, operating margin of +86.18, and the pretax margin is +93.74.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 12.81%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +40.71 while generating a return on equity of 99.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TPG Inc.’s (TPG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

Looking closely at TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 46.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.08.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.01 billion has total of 308,723K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,976 M in contrast with the sum of 230,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 561,120 K and last quarter income was 53,210 K.