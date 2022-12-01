Nucor Corporation (NUE) last year’s performance of 31.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $149.70, down -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.00 and dropped to $146.3687 before settling in for the closing price of $147.53. Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has traded in a range of $88.50-$187.90.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 879.50%. With a float of $255.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.10 million.

The firm has a total of 28800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +25.62, and the pretax margin is +25.22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 411,870. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $137.29, taking the stock ownership to the 49,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,450 for $134.40, making the entire transaction worth $329,279. This insider now owns 52,282 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +18.63 while generating a return on equity of 54.79.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.37% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.10, a number that is poised to hit 4.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nucor Corporation, NUE], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.04.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 87.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $149.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $152.75. The third major resistance level sits at $154.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $140.61.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.32 billion has total of 256,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,484 M in contrast with the sum of 6,827 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,501 M and last quarter income was 1,695 M.