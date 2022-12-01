Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Euronav NV (EURN) last week performance was -2.30%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) set off with pace as it heaved 6.67% to $19.50. During the day, the stock rose to $19.69 and sunk to $18.91 before settling in for the price of $18.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EURN posted a 52-week range of $7.91-$20.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3147 employees. It has generated 112,851 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -91,077. The stock had 2.05 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -65.39, operating margin was -73.11 and Pretax Margin of -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Euronav NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.32%, in contrast to 31.60% institutional ownership.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.51.

In the same vein, EURN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Euronav NV, EURN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.57 million was inferior to the volume of 1.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.