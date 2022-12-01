Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) 14-day ATR is 9.74: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 5.85% at $217.83. During the day, the stock rose to $220.505 and sunk to $206.85 before settling in for the price of $205.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCTY posted a 52-week range of $152.01-$276.88.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $224.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $208.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.33, operating margin was +10.21 and Pretax Margin of +9.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.20%, in contrast to 75.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 65,431 shares at the rate of 211.08, making the entire transaction reach 13,811,429 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,972,423. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director sold 69,888 for 198.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,876,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,037,854 in total.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +10.65 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 66.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $136.40, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.92.

In the same vein, PCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.08% While, its Average True Range was 9.43.