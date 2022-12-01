Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) volume hits 0.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.19% to $10.14. During the day, the stock rose to $10.66 and sunk to $9.49 before settling in for the price of $9.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAY posted a 52-week range of $8.82-$36.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.50.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 88.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Interim CFO sold 90 shares at the rate of 11.18, making the entire transaction reach 1,006 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,817. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 63 for 11.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 714. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,873 in total.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 307.62.

In the same vein, PAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY)

[Paymentus Holdings Inc., PAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.