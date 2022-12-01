Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $242.87: Right on the Precipice

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.99% to $235.99. During the day, the stock rose to $244.06 and sunk to $233.21 before settling in for the price of $240.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $153.09-$274.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 810.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $236.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $246.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $242.87.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1932 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.25, operating margin was +36.62 and Pretax Margin of +15.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director bought 198 shares at the rate of 247.13, making the entire transaction reach 48,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,158. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director bought 390 for 254.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,960 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $7.5) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 810.30% and is forecasted to reach 27.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.42, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.98.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.03, a figure that is expected to reach 6.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

[Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.11% While, its Average True Range was 8.75.