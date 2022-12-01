Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) return on Assets touches -29.23: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.14% to $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $1.82 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLG posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$2.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $171.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6177, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7017.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 8/30/2018 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.07) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, PLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

[Platinum Group Metals Ltd., PLG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.1026.