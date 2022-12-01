Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 30, 2022, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.26% to $27.20. During the day, the stock rose to $27.24 and sunk to $25.69 before settling in for the price of $25.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTWO posted a 52-week range of $20.93-$82.92.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.99.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 2,593 shares at the rate of 40.25, making the entire transaction reach 104,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,136. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 5,835 for 58.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 342,865. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,136 in total.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 82.09.

In the same vein, QTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Q2 Holdings Inc., QTWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.43 million was lower the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.