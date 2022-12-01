Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) EPS is poised to hit -1.98 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 30, 2022, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.06% to $32.04. During the day, the stock rose to $32.23 and sunk to $29.02 before settling in for the price of $28.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $19.25-$126.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $918.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $801.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.53.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10422 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1203.64, operating margin was -7672.73 and Pretax Margin of -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,257 shares at the rate of 34.28, making the entire transaction reach 111,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,894. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,235 for 34.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 497,149. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,151 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.80% and is forecasted to reach -5.76 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.40.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.59, a figure that is expected to reach -1.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.25 million was lower the volume of 18.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.00.