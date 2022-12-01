Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is -6.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) set off with pace as it heaved 4.47% to $9.59. During the day, the stock rose to $9.63 and sunk to $9.05 before settling in for the price of $9.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$27.56.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $882.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $694.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.24.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 67.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 29,368 shares at the rate of 11.63, making the entire transaction reach 341,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,411,270. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Chief Creative Officer sold 29,366 for 11.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 341,497. This particular insider is now the holder of 399,032 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.09.

In the same vein, HOOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.02 million was inferior to the volume of 17.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.