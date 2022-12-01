Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) EPS growth this year is 46.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.39% to $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1856 and sunk to $0.1676 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYTA posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$7.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -9.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1989, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8155.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.27%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, SYTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

[Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0268.