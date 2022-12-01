Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.32%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $77.00, plunging -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.6689 and dropped to $74.895 before settling in for the closing price of $76.73. Within the past 52 weeks, SPOT’s price has moved between $69.29 and $251.45.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 26.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.30%. With a float of $140.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6617 employees.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.18%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.84) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.28.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.88 in the near term. At $78.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.11. The third support level lies at $71.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.95 billion based on 192,152K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,438 M and income totals -40,230 K. The company made 3,058 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -167,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.