Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) latest performance of 6.21% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) set off with pace as it heaved 6.21% to $7.01. During the day, the stock rose to $7.03 and sunk to $6.60 before settling in for the price of $6.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$7.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 48.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $837.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5966 employees. It has generated 6,311,701 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 611,898. The stock had 9.20 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.35, operating margin was +8.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.55, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.02.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 14.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.