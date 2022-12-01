The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is 12.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 4.32% at $31.17. During the day, the stock rose to $31.21 and sunk to $29.66 before settling in for the price of $29.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $24.59-$56.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 230.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 744.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.55.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.30%, in contrast to 54.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 9,925 shares at the rate of 20.25, making the entire transaction reach 201,026 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,960,231. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for 50.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,529,534. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,307,862 in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 744.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 230.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.50, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.