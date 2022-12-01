The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) set off with pace as it heaved 6.27% to $2.88. During the day, the stock rose to $2.88 and sunk to $2.635 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HNST posted a 52-week range of $2.54-$8.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -165.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $270.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.86.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 56.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 5,192 shares at the rate of 2.73, making the entire transaction reach 14,174 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 336,868. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Chief Digital & Strat. Officer sold 6,759 for 2.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,601. This particular insider is now the holder of 424,389 in total.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -165.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, HNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, HNST]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million was inferior to the volume of 1.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.