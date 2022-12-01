The key reasons why Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) is -95.85% away from 52-week high?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price decrease of -8.05% at $8.00. During the day, the stock rose to $9.02 and sunk to $7.70 before settling in for the price of $8.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUDI posted a 52-week range of $6.20-$192.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.18.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 382 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.11, operating margin was +3.67 and Pretax Margin of +3.51.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Steel Industry. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.24%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.59.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, HUDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.16% While, its Average True Range was 8.44.