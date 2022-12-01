The key reasons why Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is -81.72% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) set off with pace as it heaved 6.70% to $1.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.91 and sunk to $1.77 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUVB posted a 52-week range of $1.74-$10.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $412.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1028, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5297.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Nuvation Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.91%, in contrast to 65.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,500,000 shares at the rate of 5.60, making the entire transaction reach 14,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,457,340. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for 10.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,035,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,957,340 in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 48.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, NUVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nuvation Bio Inc., NUVB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.47 million was inferior to the volume of 0.88 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.1130.