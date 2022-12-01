The key reasons why Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is -11.39% away from 52-week high?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.92% to $99.67. During the day, the stock rose to $99.88 and sunk to $96.73 before settling in for the price of $97.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PM posted a 52-week range of $82.85-$112.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.55 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.87.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 69600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.70, operating margin was +41.38 and Pretax Margin of +39.02.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Tobacco industry. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Pres., European Union Region sold 29,941 shares at the rate of 108.49, making the entire transaction reach 3,248,338 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,160. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 12,000 for 111.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,340,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,178 in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.36) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.75, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.19.

In the same vein, PM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.61, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

[Philip Morris International Inc., PM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.