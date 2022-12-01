The key reasons why Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is -32.15% away from 52-week high?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 5.99% at $32.58. During the day, the stock rose to $32.65 and sunk to $30.58 before settling in for the price of $30.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUN posted a 52-week range of $16.80-$48.02.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11383 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.34, operating margin was -40.08 and Pretax Margin of -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Sunrun Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 26.17, making the entire transaction reach 1,962,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,449,459. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 10, Company’s Director sold 75,000 for 24.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,868,138. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,449,459 in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc. (RUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $113.13, and its Beta score is 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18.

In the same vein, RUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.