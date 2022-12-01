The Southern Company (SO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.51

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) set off with pace as it heaved 2.91% to $67.64. During the day, the stock rose to $67.825 and sunk to $65.47 before settling in for the price of $65.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $60.71-$80.57.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 27300 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.24, operating margin was +22.69 and Pretax Margin of +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 shares at the rate of 64.74, making the entire transaction reach 938,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,284. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s EVP and CIO sold 3,050 for 65.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,690. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,916 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.48, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Southern Company, SO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.58 million was inferior to the volume of 5.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.