Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Moves 26.23% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 26.23% to $44.03. During the day, the stock rose to $44.285 and sunk to $38.31 before settling in for the price of $34.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TITN posted a 52-week range of $21.50-$36.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 239.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $992.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.45.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2288 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.44, operating margin was +5.36 and Pretax Margin of +5.08.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. Titan Machinery Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 83.50% institutional ownership.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 7/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.7) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +3.80 while generating a return on equity of 16.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 239.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.47, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.16.

In the same vein, TITN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

[Titan Machinery Inc., TITN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.99.