Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) return on Assets touches 2.76: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 45.19% to $3.02. During the day, the stock rose to $4.58 and sunk to $2.0301 before settling in for the price of $2.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$32.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 35.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -229.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.60, operating margin was +28.32 and Pretax Margin of +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Top Ships Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -229.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.83, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

[Top Ships Inc., TOPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.