Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) 20 Days SMA touch 8.91%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 5.73% at $342.74. During the day, the stock rose to $345.24 and sunk to $324.17 before settling in for the price of $324.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYL posted a 52-week range of $281.11-$544.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $330.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $369.50.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7176 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.75, operating margin was +12.93 and Pretax Margin of +9.98.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 321.73, making the entire transaction reach 804,316 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,150. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,906 for 390.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,523,934. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,569 in total.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.86) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +10.14 while generating a return on equity of 7.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $77.30, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.73.

In the same vein, TYL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.54% While, its Average True Range was 11.40.