Unisys Corporation (UIS) is predicted to post EPS of 0.70 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) set off with pace as it heaved 6.70% to $4.30. During the day, the stock rose to $4.325 and sunk to $3.93 before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UIS posted a 52-week range of $4.01-$23.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.09, operating margin was +8.60 and Pretax Margin of -22.47.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Executive VP and CFO sold 10,028 shares at the rate of 21.11, making the entire transaction reach 211,714 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,296. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 4,337 for 22.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,631. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,872 in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -21.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unisys Corporation (UIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.36.

In the same vein, UIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Unisys Corporation, UIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.