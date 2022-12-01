Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) recent quarterly performance of -16.32% is not showing the real picture

As on November 30, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.99% to $11.23. During the day, the stock rose to $11.25 and sunk to $10.96 before settling in for the price of $11.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $10.85-$19.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.80 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.53 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 96941 employees. It has generated 372,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,072. The stock had 5.09 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.04, operating margin was +12.55 and Pretax Margin of +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.93, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.11 million was better the volume of 6.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.