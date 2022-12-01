Wingstop Inc. (WING) 14-day ATR is 7.85: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) set off with pace as it heaved 6.82% to $165.51. During the day, the stock rose to $165.81 and sunk to $156.05 before settling in for the price of $154.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WING posted a 52-week range of $67.67-$172.63.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $142.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 890 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.86, operating margin was +24.87 and Pretax Margin of +20.85.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s EVP, Chief Revenue & Tech Ofc sold 6,427 shares at the rate of 160.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,029,931 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,004. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s SVP General Counsel, Secretary sold 1,500 for 159.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 239,661. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,357 in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wingstop Inc. (WING). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $117.38, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.21.

In the same vein, WING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wingstop Inc., WING]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million was inferior to the volume of 0.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.09% While, its Average True Range was 7.27.