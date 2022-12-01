ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is expecting -7.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 29, 2022, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) trading session started at the price of $16.87, that was -9.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.98 and dropped to $15.46 before settling in for the closing price of $17.17. A 52-week range for ZIP has been $13.78 – $30.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -97.20%. With a float of $52.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.26, operating margin of -1.13, and the pretax margin is -1.25.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZipRecruiter Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZipRecruiter Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 39,862. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 2,441 shares at a rate of $16.33, taking the stock ownership to the 72,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,787 for $17.72, making the entire transaction worth $31,666. This insider now owns 75,273 shares in total.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.21.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

Looking closely at ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.64. However, in the short run, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.56. Second resistance stands at $17.53. The third major resistance level sits at $18.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.52.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

There are 110,186K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.72 billion. As of now, sales total 741,140 K while income totals 3,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 226,970 K while its last quarter net income were 20,560 K.