A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) as it 5-day change was 61.81%

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) flaunted slowness of -19.00% at $0.41, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.471 and sunk to $0.25 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.36.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 49.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4090, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6263.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.43, operating margin was -335.28 and Pretax Margin of -840.71.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NanoVibronix Inc. industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 0.60, making the entire transaction reach 23,828 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,296. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000 in total.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -842.60 while generating a return on equity of -328.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.10%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.90.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NanoVibronix Inc., NAOV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.1013.