BlackBerry Limited (BB) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) established initial surge of 0.62% at $4.87, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $4.89 and sunk to $4.645 before settling in for the price of $4.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.94-$9.89.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $577.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $568.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.82.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BlackBerry Limited industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Executive Chairman & CEO sold 554,606 shares at the rate of 4.28, making the entire transaction reach 2,373,714 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,447,738. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 7,805 for 5.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 242,105 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BlackBerry Limited, BB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.