Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.15 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) had a quiet start as it plunged -23.42% to $3.63. During the day, the stock rose to $5.16 and sunk to $3.49 before settling in for the price of $4.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBGI posted a 52-week range of $3.21-$294.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -311.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.26.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -311.60%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, DBGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -398.13.

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.80.