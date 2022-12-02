KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Moves -18.32% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) flaunted slowness of -18.32% at $11.46, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $13.00 and sunk to $11.18 before settling in for the price of $14.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNOP posted a 52-week range of $12.34-$18.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $389.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.93, operating margin was +36.64 and Pretax Margin of +19.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KNOT Offshore Partners LP industry. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.72%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.35, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.02.

In the same vein, KNOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KNOT Offshore Partners LP, KNOP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.