Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) PE Ratio stood at $2.31: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 4.94% at $11.69. During the day, the stock rose to $11.715 and sunk to $11.285 before settling in for the price of $11.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $9.21-$16.03.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 45532 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.96, operating margin was +37.80 and Pretax Margin of +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 23.30% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.31, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 31.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 34.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.