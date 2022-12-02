Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) EPS growth this year is 110.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 30, 2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.15% to $8.77. During the day, the stock rose to $8.78 and sunk to $8.52 before settling in for the price of $8.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEVA posted a 52-week range of $6.78-$11.34.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.64.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34713 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,363,661 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,884. The stock had 3.55 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.10, operating margin was +19.36 and Pretax Margin of +4.15.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.88%, in contrast to 49.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 55,500 shares at the rate of 10.07, making the entire transaction reach 558,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,376. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer sold 58,163 for 9.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 525,590. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,974 in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 4.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.73.

In the same vein, TEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.2 million was lower the volume of 10.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.