Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) 14-day ATR is 0.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) had a quiet start as it plunged -24.28% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $3.897 and sunk to $3.399 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUEM posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$2.49.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1308, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5389.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 30.40% institutional ownership.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, TUEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tuesday Morning Corporation, TUEM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.79 million was inferior to the volume of 1.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0205.