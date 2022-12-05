$1.14M in average volume shows that Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is heading in the right direction

December 02, 2022, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) trading session started at the price of $1.36, that was -3.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. A 52-week range for RENT has been $1.10 – $13.37.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.50%. With a float of $58.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rent the Runway Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 18,303. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 10,098 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 537,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s GC & Secretary sold 893 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,619. This insider now owns 203,001 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.65) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7929, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0300. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3933 in the near term. At $1.4667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. The third support level lies at $1.1133 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

There are 64,704K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.31 million. As of now, sales total 203,300 K while income totals -211,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 76,500 K while its last quarter net income were -33,900 K.