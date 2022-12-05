$10.41M in average volume shows that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is heading in the right direction

December 02, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) trading session started at the price of $6.79, that was 6.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.60 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.94. A 52-week range for TME has been $2.95 – $7.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 48.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.20%. With a float of $837.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5966 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.87% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.09 million, its volume of 18.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 95.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.75 in the near term. At $8.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.05.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are 1,695,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.04 billion. As of now, sales total 4,843 M while income totals 469,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,035 M while its last quarter net income were 150,000 K.