$2.80M in average volume shows that Danaher Corporation (DHR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) stock priced at $269.99, down -0.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $275.1399 and dropped to $268.00 before settling in for the closing price of $274.54. DHR’s price has ranged from $233.71 to $331.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.90%. With a float of $648.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $728.50 million.

The firm has a total of 78000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.95, operating margin of +27.33, and the pretax margin is +25.80.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Danaher Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 2,534,878. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 9,508 shares at a rate of $266.60, taking the stock ownership to the 71,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,884 for $271.61, making the entire transaction worth $511,719. This insider now owns 2,588 shares in total.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.55 while generating a return on equity of 14.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.90% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Danaher Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Danaher Corporation, DHR], we can find that recorded value of 2.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.62.

During the past 100 days, Danaher Corporation’s (DHR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $260.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $267.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $276.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $279.60. The third major resistance level sits at $284.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $269.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $265.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $262.63.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 198.64 billion, the company has a total of 727,963K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,453 M while annual income is 6,433 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,663 M while its latest quarter income was 1,572 M.